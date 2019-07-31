Kuwait oil price up 90 cents to US$64.99 pb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went 90 cents standing at US$64.99 per barrel, on Tuesday, compared to $64.09 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent Blend crude went up to $64.72 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up to $58.05 pb.