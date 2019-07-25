UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Oil Price Up 92 Cents To US$64.93 Pb

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

Kuwait oil price up 92 cents to US$64.93 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 92 cents per barrel Wednesday, 24th July, to reach US$64.93 compared to US$64.01 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Thursday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent Blend crude went down to $63.18 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down to $55.88 pb.

