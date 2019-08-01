UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Oil Price Up 92 Cents To US$65.91 Pb

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:15 PM

Kuwait oil price up 92 cents to US$65.91 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 92 cents standing at US$65.91 per barrel, on Wednesday, compared to $64.99 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Thursday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent Blend crude went up to $65.17 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up to $58.58 pb.

