Kuwait oil price up 92 cents to US$65.91 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 92 cents standing at US$65.91 per barrel, on Wednesday, compared to $64.99 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Thursday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent Blend crude went up to $65.17 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up to $58.58 pb.