Open Menu

Kuwait Oil Price Up 92 Cents To US$70.99 Pb

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Kuwait oil price up 92 cents to US$70.99 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by 92 cents to US$70.99 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared to US$70.07 pb on Wednesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Friday.

Globally, the price of Brent crude increased US$85 to US$67.69 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose by US$86 cents to US$63.57 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Price

Recent Stories

German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

2 minutes ago
 WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from incr ..

WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress

17 minutes ago
 Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing ce ..

Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement

32 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE init ..

Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American t ..

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energ ..

ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate

2 hours ago
Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises ina ..

Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..

2 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

3 hours ago
 FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for ..

FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty

3 hours ago
 Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer dist ..

Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan

4 hours ago
 Japan's core inflation slows in July

Japan's core inflation slows in July

4 hours ago
 Study links inadequate water intake to greater str ..

Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East