Kuwait Oil Price Up 92 Cents To US$70.99 Pb
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by 92 cents to US$70.99 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared to US$70.07 pb on Wednesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Friday.
Globally, the price of Brent crude increased US$85 to US$67.69 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose by US$86 cents to US$63.57 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency.
