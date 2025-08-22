Kuwait oil price up 92 cents to US$70.99 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by 92 cents to US$70.99 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared to US$70.07 pb on Wednesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Friday.

Globally, the price of Brent crude increased US$85 to US$67.69 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose by US$86 cents to US$63.57 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency.