UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Oil Price Up 96 Cents To US$63.30 Pb

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

Kuwait oil price up 96 cents to US$63.30 pb

The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 96 cents to US$63.30 per barrel compared to $62.34 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Friday

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 96 cents to US$63.30 per barrel compared to $62.34 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Friday.

At the global level, the Brent crude went down by 52 cents to $63.30 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down 54 cents to $56.89 pb, the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, has reported.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Same Price

Recent Stories

Gunmen kidnap two Chinese workers, kill Nigerian g ..

8 minutes ago

Govt develops Rs8.6bn plan for rehabilitation of p ..

6 minutes ago

Aviation Division to spend Rs 1.26 bln on airports ..

8 minutes ago

Govt develops Rs8.6bln plan for rehabilitation of ..

6 minutes ago

MEL seeks power generation licence for thermal pow ..

9 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan and The Coca-Cola Foundation launch c ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.