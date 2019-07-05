Kuwait oil price up 96 cents to US$63.30 pb

The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 96 cents to US$63.30 per barrel compared to $62.34 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Friday

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 96 cents to US$63.30 per barrel compared to $62.34 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Friday.

At the global level, the Brent crude went down by 52 cents to $63.30 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down 54 cents to $56.89 pb, the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, has reported.