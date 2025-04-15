Kuwait oil price up to $68.68 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by US$1.32 to reach US$68.68 per barrel on Monday, compared to US$67.36 per barrel the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday.

In global markets, the price of Brent crude reached US$64.88 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate settled at US$61.53 per barrel, Kuwait news Agency reported.

