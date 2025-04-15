Open Menu

Kuwait Oil Price Up To $68.68 Pb

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 11:45 AM

Kuwait oil price up to $68.68 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by US$1.32 to reach US$68.68 per barrel on Monday, compared to US$67.36 per barrel the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday.

In global markets, the price of Brent crude reached US$64.88 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate settled at US$61.53 per barrel, Kuwait news Agency reported.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Price Market

Recent Stories

Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now ..

Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Meta to use public EU user content to train AI mod ..

Meta to use public EU user content to train AI models

2 hours ago
 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

11 hours ago
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

12 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

12 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

12 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

13 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East