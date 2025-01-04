Open Menu

Kuwait Oil Price Up To $76.53 Pb

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Kuwait oil price up to $76.53 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by US$1.34 to US$76.53 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared with US$75.19 pb the previous day, state news agency (KUNA) reported, citing the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

At the global level, the Brent crude rose by 58 cents to $76.51 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also went up by 83 cents to $73.96 pb.

