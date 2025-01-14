Kuwait oil price up to $82.31 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by US$4.36 to US$82.31 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared with US$77.95 pb Friday, state news agency (KUNA) reported, citing the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

At the global level, the Brent crude went up by $1.25 to $81.01 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also rose by $2.25 to $78.82 pb.

