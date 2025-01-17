Open Menu

Kuwait Oil Price Up To 84.55 Pb

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2025 | 02:45 PM

Kuwait oil price up to 84.55 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by US$2.30 to US$84.55 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared with US$82.25 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.

Globally, Brent Crude decreased by 74 cents to US$81.29 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose by US$1.36 to US$78.68 per barrel, as reported by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

