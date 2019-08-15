Kuwait oil price up to US$60.98 pb

(@FahadShabbir)

Kuwait oil price went up US$1.64 to $60.98 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to $59.34 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2019) Kuwait oil price went up US$1.64 to $60.98 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to $59.34 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent crude went down by $2.08 to $59.22 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by $2.13 to $54.97 pb.