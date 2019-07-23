UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Oil Price Up To US$64.64 Pb

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:15 PM

Kuwait oil price up to US$64.64 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by US$1.31 Monday to settle at US$64.64 per barrel, compared to US$63.33 per barrel last Friday, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Tuesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent Blend crude was up by 79 cents to $63.26 while US West Texas Intermediate was up 59 cents to settle at $56.22 per barrel.

