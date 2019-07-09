Kuwait oil price up to US$64.86 pb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up US$1.55 to $64.86 per barrel compared to $63.31 pb last Friday, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

On a global level, the Brent Blend crude went up 12 cents to $64.11 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up 15 cents to $57.66 pb, Kuwait's KUNA news agency has reported.