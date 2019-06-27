Kuwait oil price up to US$65.27 pb

The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 93 cents to US$65.27 per barrel on Wednesday compared to $64.34 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Thursday

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 93 cents to US$65.27 per barrel on Wednesday compared to $64.34 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Thursday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent crude went up by $1.44 to $66.49 per barrel, the same with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up by $1.55 to $59.38 pb.