Kuwait Oil Price Up To US$65.27 Pb

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:00 PM

Kuwait oil price up to US$65.27 pb

The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 93 cents to US$65.27 per barrel on Wednesday compared to $64.34 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Thursday

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 93 cents to US$65.27 per barrel on Wednesday compared to $64.34 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Thursday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent crude went up by $1.44 to $66.49 per barrel, the same with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up by $1.55 to $59.38 pb.

Your Thoughts and Comments

