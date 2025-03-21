Kuwait Oil Price Up To US$75.71
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 02:15 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Kuwaiti oil price rose 98 cents to US$75.71 per barrel in Thursday's trading compared to Wednesday's rate of US$74.73 pb, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
In global markets, Brent crude futures went up by US$1.22 to US$72.00 per barrel, as West Texas Intermediate also rose by US$1.10 to reach US$69.26 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).
