Open Menu

Kuwait Oil Price Up To US$76.60 Pb

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Kuwait oil price up to US$76.60 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) Kuwaiti oil price rose 89 cents to US$76.60 per barrel in Friday's trading compared to Thursday's rate of US$75.71 pb, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

In global markets, Brent crude futures went up by 16 1.22 to US$72.16 per barrel, as West Texas Intermediate also rose by 21 cents to reach US$68.28 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Price Market

Recent Stories

Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decis ..

Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed

10 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International ..

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

11 hours ago
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

11 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasi ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

11 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-w ..

Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan a ..

On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony o ..

12 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting cu ..

Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, ..

13 hours ago
 Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in ME ..

Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in MENA region

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East