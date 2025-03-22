Kuwait oil price up to US$76.60 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) Kuwaiti oil price rose 89 cents to US$76.60 per barrel in Friday's trading compared to Thursday's rate of US$75.71 pb, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

In global markets, Brent crude futures went up by 16 1.22 to US$72.16 per barrel, as West Texas Intermediate also rose by 21 cents to reach US$68.28 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).