Kuwait Oil Price Up To US$76.60 Pb
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 12:45 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) Kuwaiti oil price rose 89 cents to US$76.60 per barrel in Friday's trading compared to Thursday's rate of US$75.71 pb, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In global markets, Brent crude futures went up by 16 1.22 to US$72.16 per barrel, as West Texas Intermediate also rose by 21 cents to reach US$68.28 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).
Recent Stories
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan
Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony o ..
Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, ..
Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in MENA region
More Stories From Middle East
-
Kuwait oil price up to US$76.60 pb37 seconds ago
-
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 202431 minutes ago
-
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed10 hours ago
-
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers10 hours ago
-
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official11 hours ago
-
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports11 hours ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan11 hours ago
-
Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers11 hours ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony of President of Namib ..12 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, human coexistence13 hours ago
-
Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in MENA region14 hours ago
-
UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais to run for UN Tourism Secretary-General position14 hours ago