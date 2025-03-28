Kuwait Oil Price Up To US$77.54
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 03:15 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) Kuwaiti oil price increased 14 cents to reach US$77.54 per barrel during Thursday's trading compared to Wednesday's US$77.4, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
In global markets, Brent Crude rose to US$74.03 pb, while West Texas futures increased to US$69.92, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).
Recent Stories
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation
Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
Kuwait oil price up to US$77.5446 seconds ago
-
Emirates Publishers Association sponsors young Emirati publishers at London, Bologna Book Fairs49 seconds ago
-
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution2 hours ago
-
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand2 hours ago
-
China's installed non-fossil fuel power capacity reaches 2 billion kilowatts for first time2 hours ago
-
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering research publications2 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya2 hours ago
-
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative3 hours ago
-
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 20244 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championship4 hours ago
-
XRG continues global expansion with entry into Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin LNG projects4 hours ago