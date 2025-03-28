Kuwait oil price up to US$77.54

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) Kuwaiti oil price increased 14 cents to reach US$77.54 per barrel during Thursday's trading compared to Wednesday's US$77.4, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.

In global markets, Brent Crude rose to US$74.03 pb, while West Texas futures increased to US$69.92, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).