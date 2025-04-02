Open Menu

Kuwait Oil Price Up To US$78.43 Pb

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 12:30 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 44 cents to US$78.43 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to US$77.99 pb last Friday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

The prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate at the global markets had decreased by 28 cents for each benchmarks, settling them respectively at US$74.49 pb and US$71.20 pb, Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.

