Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) Kuwaiti oil price went up by 50 cents to US$86.87 per barrel (pb) on Monday as opposed to last Thursday's US$86.37 pb, said the Kuwaiti Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

According to Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) in global markets, the Brent crude went down by 96 cents to settle at US$84.58 pb, whereas the West Texas Intermediate went down by 94 cents to settle at US$79.74 pb.

