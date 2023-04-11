Close
Kuwait Oil Price Up To US$86.87 Pb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) Kuwaiti oil price went up by 50 cents to US$86.87 per barrel (pb) on Monday as opposed to last Thursday's US$86.37 pb, said the Kuwaiti Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

According to Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) in global markets, the Brent crude went down by 96 cents to settle at US$84.58 pb, whereas the West Texas Intermediate went down by 94 cents to settle at US$79.74 pb.

