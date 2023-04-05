Kuwait oil price up to US$87.23 pb

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by US$1.00 to US$87.23 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday as opposed to $86.23 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

According to Kuwait news Agency (KUNA), at the global level, the price of the Brent Crude went up by one cent to $84.94 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up by 29 cents to $80.71 pb.