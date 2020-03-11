Kuwait oil price up US$1.24 to US$35.50 pb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up US$1.24 to reach $35.50 per barrel on Monday compared to $34.26 pb the day before, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the Brent crude contracts went up by US$2.86 to reach US$37.22 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate contracts went up by US$3.23 to reach US$34.36 pb.