Kuwait Oil Price Up US$1.24 To US$35.50 Pb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:00 PM

Kuwait oil price up US$1.24 to US$35.50 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up US$1.24 to reach $35.50 per barrel on Monday compared to $34.26 pb the day before, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the Brent crude contracts went up by US$2.86 to reach US$37.22 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate contracts went up by US$3.23 to reach US$34.36 pb.

