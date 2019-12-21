UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Oil Price US$68.27 Pb On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 12:45 PM

Kuwait oil price US$68.27 pb on Saturday

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 40 cents to US$68.27 per barrel Friday, after being at USD 67.87 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Saturday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, at the global level, the price of the Brent crude went down by 40 cents to $66.14 per barrel, noting the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by 40 cents to $60.44 pb.

