Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) Kuwait oil price fell by 69 cents to US$86.37 pb on Thursday vis USD87.06 pb on Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Friday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA), in international markets, the forward Brent crude contracts edged up by 13 cents to settle at $85.12 pb, while the rate of identical transactions of the West Texas Intermediate crude edged up by nine cents, settling at $80.70 a barrel.