Kuwait registers 1,371 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) Kuwait's Ministry of Health has announced recording 1,371 new coronavirus infections and 12 related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported state news agency KUNA.

The ministry's spokesman Dr.

Abdullah Al Sanad said the total number of cases has reached 259,868 and deaths 1,468.

He added that some 1,360 more people have recovered from the virus over the past day, taking the total number of recoveries to 243,056.