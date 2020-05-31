Kuwait reports 1,008 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Kuwait today reported 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, including 287 citizens, 229 Indians, 133 Bangladeshis, 171 Egyptians and the rest of diverse nationalities.

Currently, there are 206 patients receiving medical care at intensive care wards, while 52 persons were discharged from quarantine in past 24 hours, according to the Kuwait news Agency.