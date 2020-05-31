UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 1,008 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 12:00 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Kuwait today reported 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, including 287 citizens, 229 Indians, 133 Bangladeshis, 171 Egyptians and the rest of diverse nationalities.

Currently, there are 206 patients receiving medical care at intensive care wards, while 52 persons were discharged from quarantine in past 24 hours, according to the Kuwait news Agency.

