UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 101 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:15 AM

Kuwait reports 101 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) Kuwait has announced 101 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 409,961, and deaths to 2,420.

The ministry added that 252 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 405,320.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to France presents copy of her cred ..

UAE Ambassador to France presents copy of her credentials

9 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2021

50 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one mont ..

10 hours ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.