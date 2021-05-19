UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 1,084 New COVID-19 Cases

Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:15 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,084 new coronavirus cases and five related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 293,574 and deaths to 1,701 .

The ministry added that 1,100 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 279, 924.

