Kuwait reports 1,095 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,095 new coronavirus cases and seven related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 307,812 and deaths to 1,771.

The ministry added that 1,180 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 292,701.