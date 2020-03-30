Kuwait reports 11 new Coronavirus cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced Monday that 11 people were infected by the novel coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, reported.

This brings the country's tally of confirmed virus cases up to 266, the ministry's spokesman Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a daily news briefing.

Earlier in the day, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of five additional people from the novel coronavirus, raising the country's total recoveries to 72.

In addition, 194 virus patients are still receiving necessary treatment, while 13 others are in intensive care units; including three in a critical condition.