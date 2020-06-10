Kuwait reports 1,126 new coronavirus recoveries

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Kuwait announced on Wednesday 1,126 new coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing total number of recovered patients to 23,288, the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the health ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Dr. Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah, Minister of Health, said the patients were recovered after conducting necessary medical examinations and taking standard procedures in such cases.