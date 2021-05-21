Kuwait reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,168 new coronavirus cases and eight related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 295,861 and deaths to 1,711.

The ministry added that 980 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 281,920.