Kuwait reports 119 new COVID-19 cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Thursday 119 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, said.

KUNA quoted Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that the total number of infections nationwide reached 1,524, and deaths to three.

He added that 32 patients were in intensive care, 16 of them are in critical condition.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

