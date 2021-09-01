UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 124 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:30 PM

Kuwait reports 124 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) Kuwait announced 124 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the past 24 hours, reported the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 409,860, and deaths to 2,419.

The ministry added that 213 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 405,068.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

Mongolia reports record daily count of COVID-19 Ca ..

Mongolia reports record daily count of COVID-19 Cases

2 minutes ago
 New US-South Korea Defense Cost-Sharing Pact Takes ..

New US-South Korea Defense Cost-Sharing Pact Takes Effect - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani E-Sports market gains promising momentum ..

Pakistani E-Sports market gains promising momentum amid organizers, sponsors' in ..

12 minutes ago
 COVID claims 52 lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 52 lives in Hyderabad

12 minutes ago
 China achieves 20-meter distance kilowatt-level po ..

China achieves 20-meter distance kilowatt-level power transmission

12 minutes ago
 Taliban parade as Biden defends US pullout

Taliban parade as Biden defends US pullout

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.