Kuwait Reports 1,240 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:45 AM

Kuwait reports 1,240 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,240 new coronavirus cases and seven related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 300,455 and deaths to 1,741.

The ministry added that 1,081 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 286,199.

