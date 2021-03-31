UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 1,271 New Coronavirus Infections

Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:45 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Kuwait on Tuesday registered 1,271 coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 230,821, state news agency (KUNA) quoted the health ministry as saying.

The health ministry said that the total number of recoveries reached 215,250 after 1,308 new recoveries were reported, and the total number of virus related deaths reached 1,308 with 10 new deaths.

