Kuwait reports 1,279 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,279 new coronavirus cases and three related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 310,501 and deaths to 1,775.

The ministry added that 1,073 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 294,972.