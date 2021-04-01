Kuwait reports 1,282 new coronavirus infections, 5 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) Kuwait announced on Wednesday five deaths and 1,282 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, reported the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

The spokesman of Kuwait's Health Ministry Dr.

Abdullah Al Sanad told KUNA that this brings the country's death toll to 1,313, while the total number of infections reached 232,103.

He added that 1,330 people have recovered from the virus so far, bringing the total recoveries to 226,580.