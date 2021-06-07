UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Reports 1,297 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:30 AM

Kuwait reports 1,297 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,297 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 317,197 and deaths to 1,795.

The ministry added that 1,342 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 301,137.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

Augustine grieved over loss of lives in trains acc ..

11 minutes ago

15 arrested for flying kite

11 minutes ago

Independent Safety Check Needed at Bangladeshi Isl ..

14 minutes ago

England fined for slow over-rate in New Zealand Te ..

14 minutes ago

WSSP launches 14-Day sanitation campaign; teams to ..

14 minutes ago

US Must Revitalize Alliances to Outcompete China - ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.