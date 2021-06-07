Kuwait reports 1,297 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,297 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 317,197 and deaths to 1,795.

The ministry added that 1,342 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 301,137.