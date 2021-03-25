UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 1,299 New COVID-19 Infections

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:15 AM

Kuwait reports 1,299 new COVID-19 infections

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) Kuwait's health ministry said that 1,299 coronavirus infections were detected on Wednesday, bringing the total cases to 223,042, reported state news agency KUNA.

The ministry's spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that 10 people died due to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,256.

The spokesman added that 1,212 people recovered from the virus, with total recoveries reaching 207,392.

