Kuwait reports 1,331 new coronavirus cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,331 new COVID-19 cases and seven related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 315,900 and deaths to 1,794.

The ministry added that 1,310 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 299,795.