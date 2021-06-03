Kuwait reports 1,345 new coronavirus cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,345 new COVID-19 cases and four related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 311,846 and deaths to 1,779.

The ministry added that 1,270 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 296,242.