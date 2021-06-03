UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Reports 1,345 New Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:00 AM

Kuwait reports 1,345 new coronavirus cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,345 new COVID-19 cases and four related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 311,846 and deaths to 1,779.

The ministry added that 1,270 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 296,242.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

42 minutes ago

UAE’s offer to host COP 28 is strong signal from ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green amid increased market li ..

8 hours ago

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

9 hours ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

9 hours ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.