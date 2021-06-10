UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 1,391 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:00 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,391 new COVID-19 cases and five related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 321,648 and deaths to 1,806.

The ministry added that 1,279 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 304,916.

