Kuwait reports 1,402 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) Kuwait's Ministry of Health reported 1,402 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 251,675.

The ministry added that the total number of recoveries reached 235,053 after 1,296 new recoveries were reported.

Four COVID-related deaths were registered, increasing the death toll to 1,423.