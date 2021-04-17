UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 1,406 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 11:15 AM

Kuwait reports 1,406 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,406 new coronavirus cases and eight related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported state news agency KUNA.

The agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 254,472 and deaths to 1,436 respectively.

The ministry added that 1,283 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 237,667.

