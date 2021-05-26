Kuwait reports 1,408 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,408 new coronavirus cases and five related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 301,863 and deaths to 1,746.

The ministry added that 1,158 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 287,357.