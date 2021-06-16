UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Reports 1,487 New Coronavirus Infections, 3 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 10:00 AM

Kuwait reports 1,487 new coronavirus infections, 3 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,487 new COVID-19 cases and three related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 331,013 and deaths to 1,831.

The ministry added that 1,291 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 312,850.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE’s charitable spirit shines agai ..

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

UAE cruise to final round of Asian Qualifiers for ..

10 hours ago

Medlab Middle East to address blood donation chall ..

10 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.