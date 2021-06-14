UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 1,512 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:00 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,512 new COVID-19 cases and three related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 327,963 and deaths to 1,820.

The ministry added that 1,266 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 310,095.

