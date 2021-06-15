Kuwait reports 1,563 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,563 new COVID-19 cases and eight related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 329,526.

The ministry added that 1,464 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 311,559.