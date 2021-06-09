Kuwait reports 1,581 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,581 new COVID-19 cases and three related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 320,257 and deaths to 1,801 .

The ministry added that 1,244 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 303,637.