Kuwait reports 16 coronavirus cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) Kuwait announced 16 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours, reported Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

The Ministry of Health said that the new figures took the total cases to 413,106, and death toll remains unchanged at 2,464.

The ministry added that 23 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 410,383