UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 11:00 AM

Kuwait reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) Kuwait has announced 16 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 412,594, and death toll remains unchanged at 2,461.

The ministry added that 38 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 409,717.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

Afghanistan’s neighbors ask Taliban rulers to fu ..

Afghanistan’s neighbors ask Taliban rulers to fulfill commitments

10 minutes ago
 Sudanese Military Chief Removes 6 Ambassadors From ..

Sudanese Military Chief Removes 6 Ambassadors From Their Posts - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Xavi the favourite after Barcelona sack Koeman as ..

Xavi the favourite after Barcelona sack Koeman as coach

2 minutes ago
 Over 500 Firefighters Sent to Tackle Forest Blaze ..

Over 500 Firefighters Sent to Tackle Forest Blaze in Tibet - China's Emergency M ..

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Mayor of Rotterdam

RAK Ruler receives Mayor of Rotterdam

26 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy explores mechanisms to develop ..

Ministry of Economy explores mechanisms to develop space economy, investment, to ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.